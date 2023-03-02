Thursday, March 2, 2023
Rodu to guide Bula Boys in Tri-nations friendlies

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu will guide the Digicel Bula Boys at the Tri-nations FIFA International friendlies later this month.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel confirmed Rodu’s appointment today saying the process of identifying a new national coach is incomplete.

Patel also said OFC High Performance expert Robert Sherman will be assisting Rodu.

“During the Tri-nations series, Sherman will also oversee the preparation of the Digicel Fiji National U-20 team who is preparing for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.”

“Sherman will later present an independent report to the Fiji FA Board as far as the Digicel Junior Bula Boys’ world cup preparation is concerned. We will be guided by his report on what action, if any, needs to be taken going forward.”

Solomon Islands and Vanuatu confirmed their participation in the series to make it a four-team competition which includes the Digicel Fiji U-20 team.

Fiji under 20 and Solomon Islands will open the tournament at 2 pm followed by the match between the Bula Boys and Vanuatu at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 20th.

On the 23rd, the Bula Boys will take on Fiji Under 20 at 2 pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba while the Solomon Islands will meet Vanuatu at 7.30 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Three days later, Fiji under 20 will play Vanuatu at 2 pm while the Bula Boys will battle the Solomon Islands at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Romeka Romena
