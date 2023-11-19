Sunday, November 19, 2023
Four Fijians for ASB Rugby Awards

Four Fijian rugby players have been nominated in the 2023 ASB Rugby Awards after a blockbuster year for rugby in New Zealand which will be celebrated on 14 December.

Whanganui outside back Alekesio Vakarorogo has been nominated for the Ian Kirkpatrick Medal which is the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Player of the Year.

Former Moana Pasifika and Tasman winger Timoci Tavatavanawai has been nominated for the Duane Monkley Medal which is the Bunnings Warehouse NPC Player of the Year.

Black Ferns and Chiefs Manawa tight head prop Tanya Kalounivale has been nominated for the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year award.

Tavua-born New Zealand 7s star Akuila Rokolisoa has been nominated for Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year award.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said introducing new awards to acknowledge those at the heart of their game brings their efforts to the forefront.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
