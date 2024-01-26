FRA proposes easy traffic access in Suva during peak hours

The inspections and traffic assessments carried out during peak hours in Suva’s Toorak area has revealed a chaotic environment for pedestrians and motorists.

This particularly with six schools present in and around the vicinity.

The Marist Brothers Primary School, Suva Annesley Infant School, the Suva Methodist Primary School, Nehru Memorial Primary School, Dudley Intermediate School, and Dudley High School all utilize bus services in the afternoon at Huon Street.

In a statement, Fiji Roads Authority have revealed that they have had discussions with the Toorak Police Posts, which indicated that approximately 4000-6,000 school children congregate and line up for bus services, causing significant challenges during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

In order to address these challenges, the FRA have recommended a change in the traffic flow layout.

Currently operating as a two-way road, Huon Street experiences significant congestion between 8am to 10am and 2pm to 5pm, primarily due to buses occupying one lane for parking while waiting for students.

In addressing this issue, FRA says that it is crucial to transition Huon Street, Toorak Road, and High Street into a one-way road.

This modification is directed to streamline traffic and ensuring smoother vehicle mobility, creating a safer environment for pedestrians.

To assess the effectiveness of the changes, a trial run will be conducted from Monday 29th January to Friday, 23rd February 2024.

During this period, FRA will closely monitor traffic congestion between 7am to 9am and 2pm to 5 pm.

The Traffic Police Division will actively participate in ensuring the safety of the Toorak area.

The trial run will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of the proposed changes during peak traffic hours.

After the trial run, the FRA will issue a public advisory to enforce the new traffic flow changes, with the proposed implementation date set for Monday, 26th February 2024.