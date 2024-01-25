FRA to carry out road works in Namaqumaqua

The Fiji Roads Authority will be carrying out culvert extension works on Namaqumaqua Road in Navua this weekend.

As a consequence, the road will be closed from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

During this period, public transportation services, including bus services and hotel transports, will cease operations along this route.

However, they will be allowed to continue their services up to the section of the road that is unaffected by the roadwork.

FRA has advised Fijians to make the necessary arrangements for alternative transportation from the village to the section of the road where the road workers will be present to guide them.