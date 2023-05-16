France pulls out as 2025 RLWC host

France has pulled out as hosts of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

International Rugby League chair Troy Grant said the decision is disappointing, but the France 2025 board of directors felt they had no choice after the French Government demanded a guarantee for the risk of loss for the event.

A statement issued by the France 2025 organising committee stated the conditions of financial viability defined by the French Government to support the project had not been fully met.

“It’s difficult to express how disappointed I am with this news,” Grant said.

“There’s no secret as to how important the strengthening of France as a rugby league nation is to our global game and central to our strategic plans.

“The Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025 was always an ambitious project given the unprecedented short lead in time due to the pandemic; however it had the advantage of following and leveraging off the widely acknowledged RLWC2021 success.”

“I respect the French Government’s decision amid the challenges they are facing but I can’t hide my disappointment that I conveyed clearly to them in person.”

The IRL board will meet tomorrow consider other possible options and venues for RLWC2025.