FRCS appoints two new board directors

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) has announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors.

Nancy Tikoisuva and Dr Neelesh Gounder have been appointed in accordance with Section 4 of the FRCS Act 1998 for 3 years effective from 25 July 2023.

Acting chief executive Malakai Naiyaga while welcoming the two said they are highly talented individuals and the new Board of Directors have valuable expertise and perspectives that will help provide effective strategic direction and oversight to FRCS.

He said the appointments are also reflective of youth, energy and balance which are required to support the processes and services transformation tasks FRCS is undertaking.

Tikoisuva is a Legal Practitioner with the law firm, Toganivalu Legal and simultaneously works as an External Academic with the University of the South Pacific (USP) and as a National Consultant with the Food Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

She obtained her Bachelor of Law (LLB) in 2003, Masters in Law (LLM) in 2022 from USP and was admitted to the bar in 2004 and has 18 years of legal experience.

Tikoisuva is also a Board Director with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and Leadership Fiji.

Dr Gounder is a Senior Lecturer in Economics and the Deputy Head of School (Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Affairs) with the School of Accounting, Finance and Economics at USP.

He has a Ph.D. in Economics from the Griffith University in Australia.

Dr. Gounder is also a Centre Associate at the Development Policy Centre, Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University.

He was one of the members of the Fiscal Review Committee appointed by the Fiji Government to review the Government’s revenue and expenditure strategies and policies and to provide recommendations for strengthening the fiscal framework.