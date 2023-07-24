FRCS has exceeded revenue projections: Dixon

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) outgoing chief executive Mark Dixon has revealed they have met and exceeded projected revenue.

Dixon said the organisation has a very strong future and based on its revenue collections, FRCS has been hitting its target and beyond on a quarterly basis.

“I am looking forward to the July 31, because I think we will exceed the annual forecast for the current financial year. I think FRCS has a target to meet $3 billion of revenue for the next financial year.”

“I am confident we will meet the target. It will be the first time that FRCS has ever sort of toppled that $3 billion revenue collection mark.”

Dixon added that sound fiscal policies the management has in place sets the direction for the organisation to keep progressing forward.

He also highlighted that FRCS has recently completed its new strategic plan, a new compliance strategy and hopes to enhance partnership with other industries to cultivate a new culture for the organisation.