Fresh push for Hayne lock up

Former Fiji Bati and NRL player Jarryd Hayne will face another attempt from prosecutors to have him remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing for sexual assault next month.

Hayne was found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent earlier this month.

Hayne had said he would appeal the decision however was granted bail to await sentencing from outside detention.

The NSW Supreme Court has confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions has lodged an application to appeal Judge Graham Turnbull’s decision and have Hayne’s bail revoked.

A hearing has been set down before Justice Richard Button on Friday.