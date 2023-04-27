FRU AGM to be deferred

The Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting scheduled for tomorrow in Lautoka is set to be deferred to a later date.

After mounting issues, reports indicate that the current FRU board is set to resign.

This was after a meeting between acting Chief Sale Sorovaki, board members Daniel Whippy, Amani Bale, Mere Rakoroi and FRU lawyer Vishal Anand with the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga and Solicitor-General Ropate Lomavatu.

It is understood that government has shown concern after multiple reports surfaced in regards to mismanagement of funds at the union as well as losses indicated in the FRU 2022 Annual Report.