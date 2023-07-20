FRU receive major automotive vehicle boost

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has received six vehicles and truck boosts from Vision Motors in preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in September in France this year.

FRU administrator Simione Valenitabua acknowledged Vision Motors for the commitment and their support towards the rugby house.

“We have been without a sponsor in this category for the past few years with the costs associated with depreciated vehicles. It was a huge challenge for us to sign a sponsor in this category and with Vision Motors recognising our vision and accepting our offer, we are extremely blessed that we have come to some consensus.”

Vision Motors general manager and dealer principal Ajay Lal said this is a tremendous and substantive input towards the development of rugby in the country.

“This fleet of motor vehicles is richly designed, developed and tested to perform on the toughest terrains. I am satisfied that FRU needs these vehicles to support development at grass-roots rugby and assist in logistical needs across the country.”