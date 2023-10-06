Friday, October 6, 2023
FRU receives $100k donation

Photo Courtesy: Fiji Rugby

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board received a major $100,000 cash from Kokomo Resorts Pte Limited in charity today.

Fiji Rugby Interim Administrator Simione Valenitabua while receiving the cheque said they fund operations from Government and World Rugby grants while sponsorships, donations from companies and entities are exercising excellence in corporate social responsibility.

Valenitabua expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and said the donation towards Fiji Rugby as a charitable trust is the second of its kind since the interim trustees took office.

“Normally, business houses sponsored Fiji Rugby and negotiated certain rights to the jerseys, shorts, or rugby balls.

However, to donate without any quid pro quo, Kokomo has paved the way for other entities to assist our charity at Fiji Rugby. For that, we are thankful.”

“Charitable organisations such as the Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board need financial support from donors to assist standing sponsors in funding our games.”

Director Fiji Operations, Kokomo Fiji, Shyamal Singh said they wanted to give back to Fiji through rugby union.

“We understand the struggles Fiji Rugby faces in organising international and more importantly, domestic competitions. We are certain that this donation will assist Fiji Rugby walk with a spring in its steps.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on Portugal in their crucial Rugby World Cup pool match at 7am on Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
