Friday, June 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Gamel announced as Bulls assistant coach

Former Bula Boys Head Coach Christophe Gamel has been announced as the new assistant coach of the Macarthur FC Bulls for the Isuzu UTE A-League.

The 50-year-old Frenchman brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to Macarthur FC, where he’ll spend the next two seasons as an assistant to head coach Mile Sterjovski.

Having gained his UEFA Pro coaching licence, Gamel has worked as an assistant and head coach at international level, club level across both women’s and men’s football as well as within youth set-ups.

Gamel has coached in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and in Oceania.

He joins the Bulls from his most recent post as the assistant coach of the Vietnamese national team, having previously been the head coach of Malaysian top tier side Sri Pahang and Paradou in Algeria.

Gamel spent four years as the head coach Paris Saint Germain’s women’s team, was the former head coach of Qatar’s national youth teams, led Fiji’s national team and Belgian club Roeselare.

“Christophe brings a lot of value to the Bulls and has a wealth of experience, having coached at all levels of the game across the globe. His knowledge and tactical insight will be a great addition to the club and we look forward to him starting with the squad in July,” Bulls chief executive Sam Krslovic said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

School bus accident victims to get ...

The Accident Compensation Commission, Fiji (ACCF) is liaising with ...
Rugby

Best birthday gift ever for Ratavol...

Securing a contract with National Rugby League franchise the Canter...
NRL

Satakala and Ratavola join Bulldogs...

George Satakala of Mahatma Ghandi Memorial High School and Samuela ...
Entertainment

Lovato releases new song ‘Swine’

Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Demi Lovato released a new son...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

School bus accident victims to g...

News
The Accide...

Best birthday gift ever for Rata...

Rugby
Securing a...

Satakala and Ratavola join Bulld...

NRL
George Sat...

Lovato releases new song ‘Swine’...

Entertainment
Grammy-nom...

Gavoka is Acting Prime Minister

News
Deputy Pri...

Investigation begins in passport...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Lautoka wins Fiji FACT after 21 ...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka en...

Satakala and Ratavola join Bulld...

NRL
George Sat...

Suva to receive $68k for second ...

Football
Suva FC wi...

Chua proud of Young Kulas perfor...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Narawa named in All Blacks squad...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Spike in permit scams, authoriti...

News
Police and...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

School bus accident victims to get compensation