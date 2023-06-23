Gamel announced as Bulls assistant coach

Former Bula Boys Head Coach Christophe Gamel has been announced as the new assistant coach of the Macarthur FC Bulls for the Isuzu UTE A-League.

The 50-year-old Frenchman brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to Macarthur FC, where he’ll spend the next two seasons as an assistant to head coach Mile Sterjovski.

Having gained his UEFA Pro coaching licence, Gamel has worked as an assistant and head coach at international level, club level across both women’s and men’s football as well as within youth set-ups.

Gamel has coached in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and in Oceania.

He joins the Bulls from his most recent post as the assistant coach of the Vietnamese national team, having previously been the head coach of Malaysian top tier side Sri Pahang and Paradou in Algeria.

Gamel spent four years as the head coach Paris Saint Germain’s women’s team, was the former head coach of Qatar’s national youth teams, led Fiji’s national team and Belgian club Roeselare.

“Christophe brings a lot of value to the Bulls and has a wealth of experience, having coached at all levels of the game across the globe. His knowledge and tactical insight will be a great addition to the club and we look forward to him starting with the squad in July,” Bulls chief executive Sam Krslovic said.