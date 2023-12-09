Saturday, December 9, 2023
Games uncover promising football talents

Fiji Football Association’s inaugural All Star Games which is currently underway at the Fiji FA Technical Academy in Ba th event is uncovering promising football talents and laying the foundation for the future of Kulas and Bula Boys.

The kickoff saw the commencement of Skill Challenges, including ball control, shooting with both feet, the “Roy Krishna Parcour” for the best dribbler, and the intense “1 vs 1 King/Queen,” accompanied by a series of Small Sided Games.

Notably, the initiative extends its inclusivity with the top 35 talented girls from all age groups advancing to the “Future Kulas” Camp after the All Star Games next week.

This comprehensive approach ensures talent discovery and cultivation from various districts, reaching hidden gems in rural areas.

The event marks the beginning of an expansive program, with plans to amplify its impact and discover more talents in the years to come.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
