Midfielder Goundar to stick with Delta Tigers

Seasoned campaigner Madhawan Goundar has confirmed his decision to stay with Rewa in the 2024 season.

Reflecting on his journey so far, the lanky midfielder expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunities and experiences he has had with the district.

“I consider myself very grateful to have been part of some of the major soccer tournaments,” said the Police officer.

One of his most cherished accomplishments was representing Team Fiji in OFC beach soccer, a challenging yet rewarding experience.

“Playing beach soccer for the first time was quite challenging, especially adapting to its own set of rules and regulations,” he shared.

Goundar was also part of Police’s successful campaign in the Sukuna Bowl.

“This year was quite challenging for us particularly with many senior players away on national duties, but we managed to retain the title with sheer determination and discipline of our boys,” he said.

Looking ahead, Goundar is optimistic about Rewa’s prospects in the upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to 2024 since Rewa has a good chance to qualify for OFC playoffs,”

“I would like to take this opportunity to show my gratitude to Rewa football officials and players.”

As Goundar gears up for another year with the Delta Tigers, his dedication and thankfulness towards the team and officials shine through, setting a positive tone for the new year and the upcoming season.