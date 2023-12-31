Monday, January 1, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Midfielder Goundar to stick with Delta Tigers

Seasoned campaigner Madhawan Goundar has confirmed his decision to stay with Rewa in the 2024 season.

Reflecting on his journey so far, the lanky midfielder expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunities and experiences he has had with the district.

“I consider myself very grateful to have been part of some of the major soccer tournaments,” said the Police officer.

One of his most cherished accomplishments was representing Team Fiji in OFC beach soccer, a challenging yet rewarding experience.

“Playing beach soccer for the first time was quite challenging, especially adapting to its own set of rules and regulations,” he shared.

Goundar was also part of Police’s successful campaign in the Sukuna Bowl.

“This year was quite challenging for us particularly with many senior players away on national duties, but we managed to retain the title with sheer determination and discipline of our boys,” he said.

Looking ahead, Goundar is optimistic about Rewa’s prospects in the upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to 2024 since Rewa has a good chance to qualify for OFC playoffs,”

“I would like to take this opportunity to show my gratitude to Rewa football officials and players.”

As Goundar gears up for another year with the Delta Tigers, his dedication and thankfulness towards the team and officials shine through, setting a positive tone for the new year and the upcoming season.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast 7s

The prize pool for this month's McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s at L...
News

Man in custody for assaulting Polic...

A man is in custody for assaulting Police officers who were on patr...
News

Govt has leaders with clear vision,...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Go...
News

NDP will facilitate practical solut...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the People’s Coa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast ...

Rugby
The prize ...

Man in custody for assaulting Po...

News
A man is i...

Govt has leaders with clear visi...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP will facilitate practical so...

News
Deputy Pri...

Need for deeper realisation: Deo...

News
Founder of...

Botia named in Team of the Year

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Roy’s solo goal clinches v...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Parasite actor Sun-kyun found de...

Entertainment
Lee Sun-ky...

Baba settlement benefits from Lo...

Rugby
The Baba s...

Historic highest paid price for ...

Business
Rice farme...

Man who jumped off a vessel decl...

News
The man wh...

NCC champs present trophy to DPC...

Football
Ba Police ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

$75k prize pool for Coral Coast 7s