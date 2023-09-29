Govt allocates $150k for Fiji Day Celebrations

Government has allocated $150,000 for Fiji’s 53rd Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday 10 October 2023.

Speaking at a media conference, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said the celebration will mark a significant milestone in Fiji’s history that has seen challenges, triumphs, and indomitable Fijian spirit.

Tikoduadua said the celebration centres have been strategically chosen to represent the diversity and unity of Fiji and this underscores the Government’s commitment to inclusivity and to bridge divides, foster bonds, and lead the nation to renewed prosperity.

“The holistic efforts of our leaders, the unwavering support of our people, and the united front we’ve shown in the face of challenges have made us resilient and robust.”

“Rebuilding Fiji together is not just a theme; it’s a pledge. A pledge that through unity, perseverance, and shared purpose, we will craft a brighter future for every Fijian.”

He said the events will also host Market Day where Small and Medium Enterprises will display their products.

The Central Division celebrations will be at Albert Park in Suva while the Western Division celebrations will be at the Natabua Golden Age Home and Subrail Park in Labasa will host the Northern celebrations.

Eastern Division celebrations will take place in Levuka.