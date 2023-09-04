Monday, September 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt committed to removing barriers and bottlenecks

The Fiji Government is committed to removing investment barriers and bottlenecks for former citizens who want to invest in Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica gave this assurance at the 27th Australia-Fiji Business Forum in Sydney, Australia in the weekend.

Kamikamica said Government has already changed the Immigration law and regulations that will allow former Fiji born citizens holding other passports to come to Fiji without needing a permit.

He said denoting Fiji’s unwavering commitment, ‘Investment Facilitation Committee’ has been established with a primary objective to identify hindrances within the investment climate and provide recommendations to the Government for effective remedies.

“These endeavours encapsulate the Government’s dedication to driving economic growth.”

“To the members of the Fiji diaspora in Australia and around the world, you are always welcome home, please feel free to bring your skills, knowledge and experience – let’s rebuild Fiji together, a new Fiji for our people,” he said.

Kamikamica added the Government continues to grow from strength to strength, solidifying a new dawn for Fiji and the entry of a Government partnered on the principles of inclusivity and collaboration.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Respect and maintain integrity, rec...

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew issued a stern remind...
Rugby

White confident Fiji can dethrone B...

2007 Rugby World Cup winning Coach Jake White is confident the Flyi...
News

SODELPA can move vote of no confide...

General-Secretary of the FijiFirst Party, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says ...
News

Small town dreamer turns climate ad...

From the humble beginnings of Vanua Levu, Roslyn Dass Nand envision...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Respect and maintain integrity, ...

News
Acting Com...

White confident Fiji can dethron...

Rugby
2007 Rugby...

SODELPA can move vote of no conf...

News
General-Se...

Small town dreamer turns climate...

News
From the h...

Pacific Elders’ Voice gath...

News
The Pacifi...

NZ-based duo included in Fiji Fu...

Football
Two New Ze...

Popular News

Le’ai to boost Solomon Is agains...

Football
Europe bas...

Sir Vunagi installed as new USP ...

News
Solomon Is...

Fiji is committed to transform i...

News
Minister f...

Pacific Elders’ Voice gath...

News
The Pacifi...

Bower to stay with Crusaders til...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

New-look Nadi holds champs Rewa ...

Football
A young an...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Respect and maintain integrity, recruits told