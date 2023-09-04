Govt committed to removing barriers and bottlenecks

The Fiji Government is committed to removing investment barriers and bottlenecks for former citizens who want to invest in Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica gave this assurance at the 27th Australia-Fiji Business Forum in Sydney, Australia in the weekend.

Kamikamica said Government has already changed the Immigration law and regulations that will allow former Fiji born citizens holding other passports to come to Fiji without needing a permit.

He said denoting Fiji’s unwavering commitment, ‘Investment Facilitation Committee’ has been established with a primary objective to identify hindrances within the investment climate and provide recommendations to the Government for effective remedies.

“These endeavours encapsulate the Government’s dedication to driving economic growth.”

“To the members of the Fiji diaspora in Australia and around the world, you are always welcome home, please feel free to bring your skills, knowledge and experience – let’s rebuild Fiji together, a new Fiji for our people,” he said.

Kamikamica added the Government continues to grow from strength to strength, solidifying a new dawn for Fiji and the entry of a Government partnered on the principles of inclusivity and collaboration.