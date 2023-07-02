Sunday, July 2, 2023
Govt to replace, modernise payroll system

The Asian Development Bank will provide technical support to the Ministry of Finance to replace Government’s payroll system which is two decades old.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister’s and Minister of Finance Professor Biman Prasad said the Ministry is modernizing its systems and processes and has embarked on a significant IT project to replace the current Financial Management Information System (FMIS).

Professor Prasad said under this project, the payroll system will also be replaced and integrated with the FMIS.

He said $14 million has been allocated for the new system and a separate $2 million is also allocated to complete the new Budget software system.

The Government has also allocated a $45.5 million grant to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority.

Prof Prasad also highlighted that the re-establishment of the Strategic Planning Office will ensure better coordination and formulation of a strategic and robust development agenda.

He said the Strategic Planning Office will help formulate a new national development plan, strengthen the policy and planning within government, improve coordination among ministries and departments, appraisal and selection of public investment projects, monitoring and evaluation of projects, improve coordination of development projects across Government and strengthen national workforce planning and economic intelligence analysis.

$3.4 million has been allocated for the operations of the Office.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
