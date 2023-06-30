Friday, June 30, 2023
Govt to reward Fijiana Drua today: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has confirmed that Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua players will be awarded for their Super W back-to-back win today.

Saukuru confirmed that each player will be awarded $8,000 each as promised by the coalition Government and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He said a special program will be held at the Civic Centre in Suva today, to thank and acknowledge the players’ effort in defending the title this year.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Fijiana XVs head coach Inoke Male announced a wide squad earlier this week consisting of 101 players for the upcoming test against Japan and Women’s XVs.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
