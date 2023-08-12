Saturday, August 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Grammar upsets Cuvu to book semis spot

Suva Grammar School registered a 16-11 upset win over western giants Cuvu College at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today to book the first spot in the Under-18 semifinals of the Vodafone Deans Trophy.

Captain Emori Sariki was overjoyed on the team’s performance saying they entered the field with a plan and executed it well.

“We came in to play boring rugby, we knew that Cuvu would bring that running rugby that western schools were known for,” Sariki said.

“We kept the ball close and just kept the fight up front.”

The young front rower from Lomai Village in Naitasiri, commended his forwards for standing up in the contest.

“We knew we had the bigger forwards and we would gain the advantage line if we kept it close.”

“Every player did their work today and did it well.”

Sariki added they dedicated the win to all their family members and supporters and looked forward to giving them another grand game at the next stage of the tournament.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Troika leaders discuss region’s key...

The first formal meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum Troika Leader...
News

Former Opposition MP dies

Former Opposition Member of Parliament and prominent businesswoman,...
Football

Brothers to clash in BOG

Another set of brothers are set to clash in the 2023 Rooster Chicke...
Football

Khan aims to change Ba’s fort...

After coaching Tavua in the Senior Division for a couple of years, ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Troika leaders discuss region’s ...

News
The first ...

Former Opposition MP dies

News
Former Opp...

Brothers to clash in BOG

Football
Another se...

Khan aims to change Ba’s f...

Football
After coac...

Postponed BOG fixtures shifted t...

2023 Battle of Giants
The two ca...

Navosa into Vanua semis, Northla...

Rugby
A successf...

Popular News

Davis to attend trials with Phoe...

Football
Fiji's lon...

WFP commits to inclusivity promo...

News
The World ...

Visitor arrivals expected to hit...

News
The touris...

RFMF rugby present iTatau

Rugby
The Republ...

All Blacks secure Bledisloe Cup

Rugby
A try from...

Artist DJ Casper dies aged 58

Entertainment
Americ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Troika leaders discuss region’s key priorities