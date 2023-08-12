Grammar upsets Cuvu to book semis spot

Suva Grammar School registered a 16-11 upset win over western giants Cuvu College at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today to book the first spot in the Under-18 semifinals of the Vodafone Deans Trophy.

Captain Emori Sariki was overjoyed on the team’s performance saying they entered the field with a plan and executed it well.

“We came in to play boring rugby, we knew that Cuvu would bring that running rugby that western schools were known for,” Sariki said.

“We kept the ball close and just kept the fight up front.”

The young front rower from Lomai Village in Naitasiri, commended his forwards for standing up in the contest.

“We knew we had the bigger forwards and we would gain the advantage line if we kept it close.”

“Every player did their work today and did it well.”

Sariki added they dedicated the win to all their family members and supporters and looked forward to giving them another grand game at the next stage of the tournament.