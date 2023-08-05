Saturday, August 5, 2023
Grassroots dev is key says Australia’s Cahill

Australian football legend Tim Cahill says grassroots development is key in building football in the country.

The former Everton and Millward attacking midfielder was part of the FIFA delegation that arrived in the country today and has urged Fiji to push football to the next level.

“Continue to push the development of football, it starts with grassroots, and it starts with teaching.”

Cahill who has maternal links in Samoa said he was happy to hear about the steps Fiji was taking to build the game especially in the education sector.

“Football for schools is something I am excited about, because for boys and girls, whether they become a professional footballer or not, they will be happy.

“Together it will be stronger and it’s not about creating a generation it’s about creating a dynasty so the legacy will be left.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
