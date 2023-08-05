Heavy rain forecast for Fiji group

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of Fiji, and this is expected to completely clear by next week.

In a statement, the Nadi Weather Office said a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain affects the Fiji group and is expected to gradually drift southeast.

It said that flash flooding of low lying areas, flooding of iris crossing and informal settlements and disruptions to traffic flow and poor visibility will be experienced this weekend.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Kadavu, Vatulele and nearby smaller islands, coastal areas of Southern and Eastern Viti Levu which includes Nadroga, Navua, Nasinu, Korovou, Rakiraki and Cakaudrove, Southern Bua and Eastern Macuata, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.