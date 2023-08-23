High court escapee surrenders to Police

Vilimoni Saumaki, one of the two individuals who made a daring escape from the Suva High Court on 16 August has surrendered himself to Police and is back in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the escape are still under investigation.

Fiji Police has expressed their gratitude to the public and media for disseminating the request for information last week.

The whereabouts and details of the second escapee remain undisclosed at this time.

Members of the public are urged to stay vigilant and report any relevant information.