High staff turnover at FCS: Turaga

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga says Government is concerned with high staff turnover at the Fiji Corrections Service.

Turaga while speaking in Parliament last week said FCS is currently conducting a thorough review of the Human Resource Policies and is planning to develop strategies to build capacity of the staff.

He said working in the prison environment can be very challenging and the Ministry of Justice together with the Fiji Corrections Service need to address the trauma associated with this.

“The approach now is to try and create an environment in which the welfare of officers is also looked after.”

Meanwhile Opposition MP Iowane Naivalurua said Government needs to take much needed action just than vain words to officers at the Corrections facilities.

Speaking during the debate on the Review Report on the 2017 – 2018 Annual Report, Naivalurua said appropriate funding needs to be made available in the next financial year for better remunerations of officers for their professionalism and dedication towards the organisation.

The former Commissioner also called on the Government to commit and support the Fiji Corrections Service and the Yellow Ribbon Project.

“Much good comes from investing in those who have off-track and need our justice system’s focus and our Corrections system’s guidance… Commit to it, invest in it, prioritise it, and it will serve all of us well.”