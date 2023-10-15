Sunday, October 15, 2023
History favours Ba in IDC final

History favours Ba in the final of the 84th edition of the Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC  Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Men in Black have won 24 IDC titles and finished as runners up 19 times.

Their opponent in the final, Lautoka has won the title 18 times and finished second 10 times.

Lautoka last won the IDC title in 2018 at the same venue where they defeated hosts Suva 1-0 in the final via a Samuela Nabenia goal.

Ba’s last win in the IDC was in 2015 at Govind Park where they beat Nadi 2-0 in the final.

2017 was the last time the two sides clashed in a IDC final where hosts Lautoka managed to win 5-4 after penalties.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
