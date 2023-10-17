Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Hold reshuffle till the end of the month: SODELPA

Party's General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa speaks to the media after the SODELPA Talanoa Meeting at the FTA in Suva.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has written to the Prime Minister, requesting that SODELPA MP Ifereimi Vasu and Aseri Radrodro retain their respective portfolios, until the end of the month.

In a statement, SODELPA General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa said this would allow the Management Board to be consulted on the Cabinet reshuffle, with the respective Ministers mandated to comply with the Management Board’s decision.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Takayawa emphasized SODELPA’s commitment to the Coalition Agreement and the importance of consultation with coalition partners on matters of great significance.

Takayawa said the letter conveyed the party’s deep concern that the Cabinet reshuffle, which involved two SODELPA Cabinet Ministers, was executed without proper advice to the party.

He said the Party reaffirmed its respect for the Prime Minister’s authority to appoint Ministers, in line with the provisions of the 2013 constitution, but the party highlighted that attention to Section 5(a) of the Coalition Agreement, must be respected as well.

“The party’s Constitution, under Section 23, outlines provisions for SODELPA’s engagement in a coalition scenario, emphasizing the need for agreement on policies and programs to be scrutinized and approved by the Management Board – This coalition agreement empowers SODELPA as a party to have a say in significant decisions.”

Takayawa said SODELPA stressed that its Ministers are obligated to report to the party via the Party Management Board and that the Management Board serves as the governing body of the party, setting its strategic direction.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to the principles and values outlined in the Political Parties Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures Act 2013, with potential legal and political implications for non-compliance.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
