I am sorry for my role in the 87 coup: PM

“I am sorry for the wrong I have committed to you for the role that I played in the 1987 coup, and sought your forgiveness.”

This was the words and confession of the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday, in front of those that witnessed the healing Service organised by the Methodist Church of Fiji, at the Vodafone Arena last yesterday.

In a moving and emotional speech, Rabuka said he had sought forgiveness 36 years ago for the actions of those who took supported the takeover.

The Prime Minister indicated he was not making this confession on behalf of the current Coalition Government or the Vanua of Navatu, but on my part and those who took part with me in the military coup in 1987.

“It is my prayer that God will empower us to forgive each one and no longer carry that burden of hate and anger as we move forward from today.”

“Reconciliation can never be successful if the two parties to be reconciled do not agree. The power to forgive is beyond our human power. The power to forgive is Godly,” Rabuka said.