I don’t want to do anything fancy: Masi

Olympic gold medalist and 7s World Cup winner Iosefo Masi says he does not want to do anything fancy in his pursuit to don the Fiji Water Flying Fijians jumper at the Rugby World Cup in France.

The 25-year-old Taveuni native who was the Fijian Drua’s top try-scorer (9 tries) in his maiden Super Rugby Pacific season said being himself would be his only aim.

“I’m just focused on what I’m doing and nothing fancy,” Masi said.

He said he is not looking at the bigger picture right now and will be taking each training session as it comes.

“I’m just focusing on my training to do well everyday.”

Masi said he was happy to be back on his home island and training with the team was a big boost for him and many youngsters that came to see their sessions.”

“The young generation here on the island was surely inspired by the team. i am sure the presence of the team will motivate them to one day reach that standard and don the national jumper,” he added.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
