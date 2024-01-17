Increased racist comments on social media: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is claiming an increased number of misogynist and racist comments are being spewed on social media and that nothing is being done about it.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the former FijiFirst General-Secretary said this has become appalling and that the media is not calling it out.

Also, without evidence, Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that those engaged in racist comments hold authentic accounts on these social media platforms.

“For example, when people are making comments on the economy, someone has a comeback for it, and they say go back to India; this is not your country.”

“This is the type of discourse we have in Fiji. Unfortunately, the authorities are not doing anything to control these matters.”

Sayed-Khaiyum said everyone in Fiji, is known as a Fijian.

The former Attorney-General has also taken a swipe at the media for not asking the right question or for reporting accurately on matters of concern.

Sayed-Khaiyum said the media is the fourth arm of the state and claimed that most journalists are not doing their jobs.

FijiLive has reached out to the Online Safety Commission and the Fiji Police Force for their comments on the matter.