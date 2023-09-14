Thursday, September 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Individual questioned over Ebay Shop dealings

An individual is being questioned by Police while many are coming forward with information and filing complaints regarding the Ebay Shop operations.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Crime, Mesake Waqa said officers from the Criminal Investigations Department are working closely with the Fijian Competition & Consumer Commission and the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

He said two task forces have been set up in the Western and Central Divisions, and anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint is requested to lodge at either the Lautoka or Totogo Police Stations.

Those that cannot make it to either of the two locations, can call the respective Police stations on 9905 660 (Lautoka) and Totogo on 9905 834 and members of the task force will reach out to the complainants.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

We have come through a lot: Puna

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna says Small Islan...
News

Foreign Ministers to map way forwar...

Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers will meet in Suva this week...
News

Police request assistance in identi...

Police investigators are requesting assistance in identifying the v...
News

Taskforce to tackle fraudulent deal...

To safeguard Fijians’ financial wellbeing and security against the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We have come through a lot: Puna...

News
Pacific Is...

Foreign Ministers to map way for...

News
Pacific Is...

Police request assistance in ide...

News
Police inv...

Taskforce to tackle fraudulent d...

News
To safegua...

Police IDC to be held in Labasa

Football
The annual...

Tola appointed chair of Lands an...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Nation will come to a stand-stil...

Rugby
Experience...

Marc Anthony receives Walk of Fa...

Entertainment
Marc Antho...

Tavua gift Lions a win with own ...

Football
An own goa...

6k passports processed every mon...

News
Department...

ABs lose RWC opener against Fran...

Rugby
The New Ze...

Fiji FA to conduct Women’s...

Football
The Fiji F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

We have come through a lot: Puna