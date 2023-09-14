Individual questioned over Ebay Shop dealings

An individual is being questioned by Police while many are coming forward with information and filing complaints regarding the Ebay Shop operations.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Crime, Mesake Waqa said officers from the Criminal Investigations Department are working closely with the Fijian Competition & Consumer Commission and the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

He said two task forces have been set up in the Western and Central Divisions, and anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint is requested to lodge at either the Lautoka or Totogo Police Stations.

Those that cannot make it to either of the two locations, can call the respective Police stations on 9905 660 (Lautoka) and Totogo on 9905 834 and members of the task force will reach out to the complainants.