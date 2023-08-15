Tuesday, August 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Induction workshop for EC Commissioners

Members of the newly appointed Electoral Commission are currently undergoing an Induction Workshop which began yesterday.

In a statement, Commission Chairperson Barbara Malimali said they now have the full complement of Commissioners, with the appointment of Dr. Atu Emberson-Bain.

Malimali also emphasised the important role the EC had ahead of them and that it is crucial that they align themselves to their roles as stipulated under Section 75 of the Constitution.

“Hence, I am confident that over the course of this Workshop, we will be able to do just that.”

“As appointees of the President of the Republic of Fiji, it was also important to know what their duties were and ensuring that they are executed accordingly.”

“Knowing our duties as appointees of the President and seeing that they are implemented accordingly is also important. Therefore, as members of the EC, we are committed to working collectively to best serve the interests of all Fijians,” Malimali said.

She thanked the New Zealand Electoral Commission for facilitating the workshop and looks forward to more collaboration in the future.

The workshop ends tomorrow.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

4-member tribunal to investigate Ku...

Justice David Ashton-Lewis (Chairperson), Justice Filimone Jitoko, ...
News

Tribunal sworn in to investigate su...

Members of the Tribunal to investigate allegations of misbehavior a...
Rugby

Hodgman joins Reds for 2024 season

Former Fiji U20 rep Alex Hodgman has signed with the Queensland Red...
News

EC briefs Minister on municipal ele...

The Electoral Commission met with the Minister for Local Government...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

4-member tribunal to investigate...

News
Justice Da...

Tribunal sworn in to investigate...

News
Members of...

Hodgman joins Reds for 2024 seas...

Rugby
Former Fij...

EC briefs Minister on municipal ...

News
The Electo...

Deans semis will get tougher, sa...

Sports
Suva Gramm...

Fijiana to face Colombia in WXV3...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Actress Bhatt makes Hollywood de...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Grammar upsets Cuvu to book semi...

Rugby
Suva Gramm...

Sugar sector needs a holistic ap...

News
The sugar ...

Pacific leaders present climate ...

News
Pacific ac...

Natabua advances after tough Lel...

Rugby
Natabua Hi...

We let the axe fall on our foot:...

2023 Battle of Giants
Rewa coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

4-member tribunal to investigate Kumar