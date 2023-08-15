Induction workshop for EC Commissioners

Members of the newly appointed Electoral Commission are currently undergoing an Induction Workshop which began yesterday.

In a statement, Commission Chairperson Barbara Malimali said they now have the full complement of Commissioners, with the appointment of Dr. Atu Emberson-Bain.

Malimali also emphasised the important role the EC had ahead of them and that it is crucial that they align themselves to their roles as stipulated under Section 75 of the Constitution.

“Hence, I am confident that over the course of this Workshop, we will be able to do just that.”

“As appointees of the President of the Republic of Fiji, it was also important to know what their duties were and ensuring that they are executed accordingly.”

“Knowing our duties as appointees of the President and seeing that they are implemented accordingly is also important. Therefore, as members of the EC, we are committed to working collectively to best serve the interests of all Fijians,” Malimali said.

She thanked the New Zealand Electoral Commission for facilitating the workshop and looks forward to more collaboration in the future.

The workshop ends tomorrow.