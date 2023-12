Inter Miami has completed their high-profile signing, bringing in Uruguayan star Luis Suarez for the 2024 season, as reported by the Miami Herald.

Reuniting with former Barcelona comrades Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, Suarez joins after a stellar season with Gremio, clocking in 52 games.

The forward is set to debut at home against Real Salt Lake on February 21.