Ireland beats Fiji in bronze playoff

Fiji ended its campaign in Perth 7s without a medal after losing 24-7 to Ireland in the bronze playoff.

Fiji started well and scored through Josese Batirerega while Waisea Nacuqu converted for a 7-0 lead.

The Irish managed to level the scores before halftime through a Terry Kennedy try and Mark Roche conversion.

Fiji’s second half performance was marred by simple errors and missed tackles as Ireland took full advantage and scored three unanswered tries with Kennedy getting his second and Gavin Mullin also scoring a double.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
