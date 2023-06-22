Thursday, June 22, 2023
iTaukei Land Trust Board to undergo review

Cabinet has considered a proposal for the review of the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB).

Recent reviews focused on improving operational efficiency and work processes.

This resulted in strengthening TLTB’s corporate governance, implementing a risk management framework, complaints management system, adoption of digital transformation models and supporting government’s socio-economic and infrastructure projects.

The intent of the review is to enhance participation and promoting economic empowerment of the landowning units, in TLTB’s trusteeship- role.

The 2023 review will be guided by sustainability, accountability, inclusiveness and future preservation and the TLTB will fund the review.

Meanwhile cabinet also in its meeting on Tuesday agreed that consultations be undertaken on the proposal to increase current royalty rates on sand and gravel, clay and soil, rock, topsoil and river spalls extracted as per Regulation 11 of the iTaukei Land Trust (Gravel Regulations) 1998 under the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940.

The rates will be finalised following the consultation process.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
