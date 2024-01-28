Sunday, January 28, 2024
Janif featured in Vanity Fair’s esteemed list

Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Sagufta Janif has been recognised in the Vanity Fair magazine’s esteemed Global Goals List.

Janif is listed in the feature, “A Brave New World,” spotlighting global leaders driving progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The list, presented in collaboration with One Young World, highlights 17 influential leaders committed to shaping a brighter future for the global community/

Janif was honored for her impactful contributions to the Sustainable Development Goal 8 (SDG 8) for her steadfast commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Fiji’s outsourcing industry.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized in Vanity Fair alongside global leaders who are driving progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Janif.

“This recognition reaffirms the importance of our work at Outsource Fiji and the critical role of inclusive economic development in achieving sustainable and equitable societies.”

SDG 8, focusing on promoting sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, aligns closely with Outsource Fiji’s mission and its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan focusing on job creation, investment promotion, and the protection of labour rights.

Janif’s recognition in Vanity Fair underscores not only the effectiveness of Outsource Fiji’s initiatives but also the alignment of grassroots efforts with broader policy objectives.

As policymakers worldwide increasingly prioritize SDG 8, Janif, through her work aims to serve as a compelling example of how collaborative action at the local level can drive meaningful change and influence policy decisions towards inclusive economic development.

Her inclusion alongside influential figures like Rupi Kaur, Kat Graham, Angela Williams, and Lucy Hale further highlights her recognition as a global leader in the pursuit of sustainable development.

Janif also holds the position of Pacific regional representative for the Commonwealth Youth Council and was recognized as the Pacific region winner for the Commonwealth Youth Awards.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
