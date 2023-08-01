Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Japan to support Fiji’s development goals

Japan has reinforced its support to assist Fiji’s efforts in establishing a sustainable economy, boosting trade, tourism, and infrastructure, and promoting health, education, and climate mitigation initiatives.

This pledge was made in a meeting between the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, and Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro yesterday.

The discussions also highlighted the upcoming Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM 10) scheduled for next year in Japan.

Qereqeretabua appreciated Japan’s ongoing support to Fiji, especially through the Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Japan’s International Cooperation (JICA) led initiatives.

“Fiji looks forward to expanding our development collaboration with Japan, mainly through projects aimed at enhancing the wellbeing and living conditions of our local communities,” she said.

Qereqeretabua also praised the resumption of direct flights from Nadi to Narita in April 2023.

This move has played a vital role in boosting Fiji’s thriving tourism industry and created numerous opportunities to strengthen Fiji’s trade and investment sectors.

In response, Ambassador Fumihiro reassured of Japan’s continued support for Fiji.

He stressed that Japan respects the individual agendas of Pacific Island countries and tailors our support to their needs, aiming to contribute to sustainable and resilient economic development.

“Fiji continues to be a priority for us.”

Ambassador Fumihiro also mentioned that since Fiji’s independence in 1970, Japan has provided approximately 1.6 billion Fiji dollars of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Fiji.

The current focus, according to the ambassador, is on human resource development, sustainable and resilient economic development, and infrastructure development, taking into account the post-pandemic situation.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
