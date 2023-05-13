Saturday, May 13, 2023
Junior Bula Boys off to FIFA U20 World Cup

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys flew out today for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

The national Under-20 side departed Nadi International Airport led by Head Coach Robert Mimms, and assistant coaches Roneel Lal and Marika Rodu.

“We are excited to represent Fiji on the world stage and compete against some of the best teams in the world,” said Mimms.

“We are confident that we can put in a good performance and make Fiji proud.”

The Junior Bula Boys have worked hard for months in preparation for this competition and are now filled with talented young players who are passionate about football and ready to compete at the highest level.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel said it was great to see the development in the game and wished the junior’s all the best for the tournament.

“Football is a passion for many Fijians, and we are excited to see the team showcase their skills and represent our country with pride,” Patel said.

“We wish the Junior Bula Boys the best of luck in their first match and throughout the tournament. May they make Fiji proud and show the world what they are capable of achieving.”

The Junior Bula Boys will play their first match on May 21st against Slovakia at San Juan.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
