Junior Bula Boys ready for opener

The Junior Bula Boys are ready for their OFC Olympic Qualifiers opener against host nation and favorites, New Zealand tomorrow.

Speaking to FijiLive from the team base in Auckland, Manager Kartik Reddy said the side has been preparing well and has adjusted to the climatic conditions.

He said they are expecting a tough encounter against the Kiwis.

“Definitely it will be a tough match for us but the coaching staff have done the hard work in educating the players on the way we want to play against New Zealand.”

“The team morale is high and players are focused for the opener.”

“Etonia Dogalau is expected to lead the team in the opener and Auckland based Semi Nabenu is expected to make his debut for Fiji tomorrow.”

Reddy said entry is free to the match venue is urging the Fijian community in New Zealand to rally their support behind the team.

“Come out in numbers and support the boys and be our 12th men.”

Fiji will bank on the likes of Dogalau, goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake, Nabeel Begg, Thomas Dunn, Inoke Turagalailai, Epeli Valevou, Josaia Sela and Aporosa Yada.

The New Zealand vs Fiji match kicks off at the Go Media Stadium at 3pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
