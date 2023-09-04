Junior Bula Boys to play Solomon Is in semis

The Junior Bula Boys will meet the Solomon Islands in the second semifinal of the OFC Olympic Men’s Qualifier in Auckland, New Zealand on Wednesday.

Solomon Islands advanced into the semifinals as Group B leaders after recording a 5-1 victory over Tonga in their last Group match on Sunday.

Meanwhile Fiji defeated Papua New Guinea 2-0 in their all-important Group A match to qualify into the semis as Group A runners-up on Saturday.

In the first semifinal, Vanuatu will meet hosts and defending champs New Zealand.

Vanuatu clinched a crucial 3-1 win over Samoa to finish as runners up in Group B.

The semifinals will be held at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.