Kalounivale scores in Wallaroos wipeout

Prop forward Tanya Kalounivale scored a barnstorming try as the Black Ferns decimated the Wallaroos 50-0 in their opening match of the Pacific Four Series in Brisbane yesterday.

Despite a match filled with handling errors for the visitors, New Zealand ran in eight tries with no reply.

Kalounivale scored the first try of the match in the 11th minute of play to begin the onslaught.

Siblings Chelsea and Alana Bremner also scored a try each with Sylvia Brunt and Mererangi Paul both getting a brace.

Substitute Iritana Hohaia scored their final try of the match.