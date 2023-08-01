Kerevi confident Wallabies will bounce back

Fiji-born barnstorming Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is confident the side will bounce back to its winning ways against the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday.

Despite Australia’s huge 38-7 loss to New Zealand in the Rugby Championship match last week, Kerevi says they are eager to get another crack at the All Blacks, who are unbeaten this season.

“It’s good it’s kind of a short turnaround for us to get back on the horse,” Kerevi said, Rugby Australia reports.

“You want to keep building towards the World Cup but next week, it’s so important for us to bounce back.”

“We put in some tough training sessions in the last couple of weeks and to get a result like that wasn’t good enough.”

Still working his way back to peak form after his ACL injury last year, Kerevi mentioned they have got a better idea on how to counter the arch rivals.

“But we see the improvements in our team that we want, with the way we want it to go.”

“You saw it in the first 25 minutes – the attacking shape we want, guys working hard for each other, that’s the image you want for each other and for this team.”

“We just need to find the 25 minutes for the full 80 minutes.”

Kerevi added that 22-year-old playmaker Carter Gordon, who made his first start for the Aussies, delivered a mixed bag of performance.

“I was really proud of Carts (Gordon), a big game to start, and I thought he’s growing as a man and as a player.”

“He’s still a young kid but he’s got no fear in that space.”

“We made mistakes as a backline but I find that the growth that he’s getting in these games will go a long way for him.”

The Wallabies will face the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup clash in Dunedin on Saturday.