Khan defrauded FSC for personal gain: Singh

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says the Government will seek to extradite former Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive Abdul Khan to answer for allegedly defrauding the Corporation.

In a media conference, Singh said he has approached the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Attorney-General and both have given him the go ahead.

“Abdul Khan must be required to fully explain and account for the sources of these deposits of nearly $800,000 into his New Zealand account.”

“Fijian authorities must demand disclosures of all documentary evidence to establish the bona fide of these funds, compliance with all tax and exchange control regulations and that there is no illegality, fraud or money laundering involved.”

“Khan must also be investigated for abuse of office, failure to declare conflict of interests and inappropriately engaging in financial dealings with FSC.”

Documents revealed that Khan paid himself through Ajynk Limited $72,110.81 for services rendered to FSC projects in 2015.

Ajynk Limited is a Limited Liability Company owned by Khan, according to Minister Singh.

Singh said several other payments were made to other companies in Dubai, Hong Kong and others without due diligence.

He said there was not any stock take done to provide value for money for FSC.

“A lot of the documents that were produced were illegally removed by Khan,” Singh alleged.

Singh has also alleged that former Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama and his Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum colluded with the former executive chair to defraud the Fiji Sugar Corruption.

Singh said that nobody can just turn a blind eye to this type of allegations and some documents must have come to their offices and that they were there at that time.

“I am pretty sure they had something to do with this deals any way… This is why they stayed away from pursuing any investigations to this.”

Singh added that the sugar industry is in a grave crisis now because the previous Government was complicit in these unlawful activities.