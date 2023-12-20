Khan reflects on transformative season with Ba

Ba coach Mohammad Ashif Khan says this last has been a period of immense learning and growth for the Men in Black.

“It was a learning season for me,” Khan said.

He says his experiences and his inherent knowledge of the game, played a crucial role in enhancing Ba’s progress.

The recent season has been a remarkable one for Ba, after winning the IDC tournament.

“The glory we had this year was big for Ba, and being a part of that glory is a big achievement in my coaching career,” he said, acknowledging the team’s significant strides under his guidance.

Khan also addressed the initial skepticism he faced upon joining Ba.

“People’s perspective of me being a new coach has also changed. Some were not accepting me at first, but now I see positive changes in Ba fans,”

“If I’m given another chance to stay with Ba next season, I will try and make more improvements and bring more glory to Ba,” he stated.

However, he also emphasised his readiness to accept whatever decision the club makes, prioritising the team’s best interests.

The Ba Football Association Committee will decide in January if Khan will continue coaching the Men in Black in 2024