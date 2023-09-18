Khan salutes commitment of players

Labasa boss Rayaz Khan has saluted the unity within the team and commitment shown by the players in edging Navua 2-1 and defending the Battle of the Giants title in Suva on Sunday.

Khan said the players defied all odds by playing three crucial matches with a span of four days and lived up to the Babasiga Lions tagline.

“I’m really happy for the team. Congratulations to the players for putting up a good show. A lot of fans turned in numbers to support us.”

“The unity and commitment from the boys was the key.”

“They played well game by game and we attacked when we saw the opportunity.”

Khan also acknowledged the efforts put up by Navua players in the thrilling encounter.

“It was a tense match but the boys played really well.”

“Navua gave us a really good game. We didn’t expect them to come out firing and they kept our defence at bay which was quite tough for us in the second half.”

He added the $17,000 winning prize money will be shared amongst the players.

“It’s the team’s hard work and the money will be distributed to the players. They deserve to be rewarded for playing their hearts out till the final whistle of the game.”

Meanwhile, the Labasa Football Association will also organise a celebration later this week to thank the players, officials, families and fans for their sheer support and faith in the team.