Khan assists Labasa for crucial fixture

Former Fiji Futsal coach Intiaz Khan has stepped in to help defending champions Labasa ahead of their crucial Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Group B fixture against Ba.

Labasa President Rayaz Khan told FijiLive the former Suva and national midfielder’s valuable coaching and playing experience will be vital for the side as they look to register a win in Nadi on Thursday and progress to Saturday’s semifinals at the HFC Bank Stadium.

“We are fortunate to have Intiaz assist us. The team has not returned home after playing Tavua on Sunday.”

“Since the team is based in Viti Levu, we approached Intiaz to assist us both in the tactical and technical aspects of the game.”

“He is helping the team in the preparations and working alongside our coach Mohammed Kasim.”

Khan said they are preparing well for the match against Ba and will field their strongest possible lineup.

“We are in a do or die situation as a place in the semifinal and our title is on the line. The players and officials know the importance of the Ba match and we will be out for nothing less than an impressive win.”

Meanwhile young central defender Shivam Shandil will miss the clash after copping a red card in the weekend.

The Labasa vs Ba match kicks off at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 6pm.