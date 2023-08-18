King signs with Reds

Junior Wallaby front rower Trevor King has signed with the Queensland Reds for the next season.

The Lautoka born 18-year-old is one of five players that have come through the Reds Academy to join the premier squad.

King represented in the Junior Wallabies after leaving school and has since progressed upwards rapidly.

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Max Craig, Tim Ryan and John Bryant join King at the Reds in 2024.

Fly-half McLaughlin-Phillips will join the full-time squad with the remainder to be part of the wider group.

The Fijian Drua will host the Reds in round 13 of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season on Saturday May 18 in Fiji.