Krishna scoops ISL standout player award

Odisha FC forward Roy Krishna has been honoured with the Indian Super League (ISL) Player of the Month award for December 2023, recognising the league’s standout player each month.

The selection process for this accolade is divided into fan votes, accounting for 50 per cent of the total vote share, and expert votes determining the remaining 50 per cent.

The voting for the December 2023 Player of the Month occurred from January 6th to 8th, 2024.

The Fijian captain secured only 2 per cent of fan votes, the lowest among his competitors, which included Dimitrios Diamantakos (48 per cent), Hijazi Maher (40 per cent), Amrinder Singh (6 per cent), and Isak Vanlalruatfela (4 per cent).

He however, dominated with all nine expert votes, resulting in an overall tally of 51 per cent.

His exceptional performances were crucial to Odisha FC’s success in December 2023, during which they maintained an unbeaten record across six games.

Under the guidance of coach Sergio Lobera, the team secured four victories and recorded two draws away from home against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, respectively.

Krishna showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting six goals in December 2023, bringing his season tally to seven goals, a joint-leading figure with Kerala Blasters FC striker Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Notably, he scored the decisive goal in Odisha FC’s 1-0 triumphs against Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC, both away matches, and recorded a brace in their resounding 4-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium, marking the team’s final game before the international break.