Krishna scoops top award in India

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna was the named the 2022-23 Bengaluru FC Players’ Player of the Season during the clubs awards night on Thursday.

The glamorous event marked the end of what was a phenomenal season that saw Simon Grayson’s men make the final of all three major competitions this year.

The Blues were crowned Durand Cup Champions in September, becoming the first and only Indian football club to win every major honour.

Krishna received the award, presented by JSW Group after contributing 16 goals (10 goals, 6 assists) to the Blues’ cause this season.

The 35-year-old Siberia lad from the outskirts of Labasa joined the club from ATK Mohun Bagan in 2022 and is highly likely to extend his contract in the new season.

His fellow striker, Sivasakthi, was awarded the Top Scorer Award, for scoring 11 goals across all competitions this season, and also received the Popeyes’ Emerging Player of the Season Award.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri’s freekick in the Indian Super League knockout game against Kerala Blasters was voted as the Goal of the Season; while Spanish playmaker Javi Hernández, who was the Blues’ top scorer in the ISL (7 goals) and the Super Cup (2 goals), won the Toit Bengaluru FC Fans’ Player of the Season Award.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
