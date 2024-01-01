Tuesday, January 2, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Kunatani to light up Coral Coast 7s

2016 Olympics gold medalist, Semi Kunatani will headline the 14th edition of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this month.

The 33-year-old Naveyago villager from Naqalimare district in Navosa rose to stardom after being selected into the national team whilst playing for Yamacia at the same tournament in 2013.

Kunatani was one of the stars of the tournament as Yamacia lifted the i-Wau trophy.

Shortly after he made his debut for Fiji at the 2013 Dubai 7s under Coach Ben Ryan and did not look back from thereon.

He has been selected into the Ambassador All Stars team for this year’s Coral Coast 7s by Wallabies legend George Gregan.

Kunatani said he is expecting tough competition with a lot of talented upcoming young players playing in the tournament.

He said to compete with and against the best in the country will be a challenge but he is ready.

“I was thrilled and overwhelmed to find out that Mr George Gregan has chosen me to represent him in the Ambassador All Stars.”

“Its been a while since my last competition at International  7s and for a legend in rugby like Mr Gregan to still consider me at the highest level of sevens completion is a special moment for me as it has brought back good memories of how I started with my debut for Fiji 7s,” he said.

The Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ali confident ahead of CVC

Interim Ba Football Association President, Azam Ali has expressed c...
News

Tribunal to investigate Qiliho yet ...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says suspended Commissioner of Polic...
News

Fiji has taken a turn for the worst...

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimaram...
Football

Eto keeps family legacy alive

Lanky Etonia Dogalau is determined to excel further in his football...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ali confident ahead of CVC

Football
Interim Ba...

Tribunal to investigate Qiliho y...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji has taken a turn for the wo...

News
Former Pri...

Eto keeps family legacy alive

Football
Lanky Eton...

Accident lands girl, 7, in hospi...

News
A 7-year-o...

Tenana’s son to feature in Coral...

Rugby
Renata Rob...

Popular News

Girl, 3, drowns in swimming pool...

News
Police are...

Azam Ali steps up as acting chai...

Football
The Ba Foo...

Ariana Grande reflects on ‘...

Entertainment
Ariana Gra...

Stand-alone legislation for MSME...

News
Cabinet ha...

Roy’s solo goal clinches v...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Substantial prize money boost fo...

Rugby
The Fiji B...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ali confident ahead of CVC