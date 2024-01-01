Kunatani to light up Coral Coast 7s

2016 Olympics gold medalist, Semi Kunatani will headline the 14th edition of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this month.

The 33-year-old Naveyago villager from Naqalimare district in Navosa rose to stardom after being selected into the national team whilst playing for Yamacia at the same tournament in 2013.

Kunatani was one of the stars of the tournament as Yamacia lifted the i-Wau trophy.

Shortly after he made his debut for Fiji at the 2013 Dubai 7s under Coach Ben Ryan and did not look back from thereon.

He has been selected into the Ambassador All Stars team for this year’s Coral Coast 7s by Wallabies legend George Gregan.

Kunatani said he is expecting tough competition with a lot of talented upcoming young players playing in the tournament.

He said to compete with and against the best in the country will be a challenge but he is ready.

“I was thrilled and overwhelmed to find out that Mr George Gregan has chosen me to represent him in the Ambassador All Stars.”

“Its been a while since my last competition at International 7s and for a legend in rugby like Mr Gregan to still consider me at the highest level of sevens completion is a special moment for me as it has brought back good memories of how I started with my debut for Fiji 7s,” he said.

The Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park.