Kunavula pens 1-yr deal with Tahs

Photo Courtesy: NSW Waratahs

Former Fiji 7s star Mesulame Kunavula has inked a one year deal with the NSW Waratahs for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The former CA Brive backrow, who can play both lock and backrow, was part of the Fiji 7s team that claimed silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and made his Flying Fijian  debut against Georgia at BT Murrayfield in 2020.

He has represented Edinburgh on 23 occasions in the PRO 14.

“I want to thank Darren and the coaching staff for giving me a chance and a new opportunity to play for the famous Waratahs,” Kunavula said.

“Being in Sydney also takes me closer to my family in Fiji and I’m excited to have landed in Sydney, ready to train hard and hopefully get the opportunity to play for the Waratahs in Super Rugby”.

Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman was thrilled to add such an exciting player to his roster.

“We are excited about the prospect of what Mesu can bring to our team. He’s a player with a hugely exciting skillset that we feel will complement our other back-rowers.”

“While he has an imposing physical presence, he has a keen sense of his surroundings, an ability to offload the ball. The back 5 of our scrum, depth-wise, will be a strong point and Mesu will have to train hard and play well to get his share of playing time.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
