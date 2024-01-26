Friday, January 26, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Kunawave’s emotional homecoming at coral coast 7s

Maloni Kunawave, an 18-year-old rugby prodigy from Nasama, Nadroga, recently made an emotional return to Fiji after five years in New Zealand.

Kunawave, who moved to New Zealand in 2018 on a scholarship for study and play rugby while still in primary school, was part of the New Zealand development 7s team participating in the Coral Coast 7s tournament 2024.

Looking back on his experiences, Kunawave acknowledged the significant role New Zealand rugby has played in his development as a player and the chance it provided for him to reunite with his family in Fiji.

“After 5 years, I have been back here, really grateful for the opportunity New Zealand rugby team have given me. I get to come and meet my family; it’s really special to be learning and growing with the kiwi boys,” he shared.

For Kunawave, the trip was more than just a rugby tournament; it was a chance to reconnect with his roots and family, whom he hadn’t seen since his move.

His aspirations are high as he aims to climb the ranks in New Zealand rugby.

“For me, I would love to be considered to play in the top team, and I know I will slowly walk my way up there,” he said, looking towards a bright future in the sport.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

SODELPA is united, says sacked Radr...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is very much united. This wa...
News

Singh seeks legal opinion on decisi...

The Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh is seeking the legal opi...
Football

Business house futsal cup hosts 46 ...

The FMF Gymnasium in Laucala Bay is all set to host the eagerly ant...
News

FRA proposes easy traffic access in...

The inspections and traffic assessments carried out during peak hou...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

SODELPA is united, says sacked R...

News
The Social...

Singh seeks legal opinion on dec...

News
The Minist...

Business house futsal cup hosts ...

Football
The FMF Gy...

FRA proposes easy traffic access...

News
The inspec...

SODELPA to remain with Coalition...

News
A letter h...

TD04F cancelled, heavy rain stil...

News
A heavy ra...

Popular News

Police officer charged for alleg...

News
The Police...

New coach Schmidt calls for pati...

Rugby
New coach ...

PSC makes two new PS appointment...

News
The Public...

Pareti to head Information Depar...

News
Former Jou...

Nalatu appointed Fiji U21 coach

Netball
Dr Simone ...

PSC endorses new policy against ...

News
The Public...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

SODELPA is united, says sacked Radrodro